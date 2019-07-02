Statement from 3AW regarding Scott Cummings

3AW is disgusted by comments made by one of its football commentary contributors, Scott Cummings, and published within a personal podcast. Although the comments were never aired on 3AW, we believe there is no platform appropriate for such remarks.

Sexual assault is never a laughing matter. Jokes about sexual assault are never OK.

We fully endorse comments from Domestic Violence Victoria today that “flippant comments degrading women are often dismissed as trivial, harmless and even funny, however, the evidence tells us that these attitudes contribute towards the social conditions that allow family violence and violence against women to continue unabated”.

We acknowledge Mr Cummings has this afternoon issued an apology and will seek guidance from Domestic Violence Victoria on the best way to move forward.

Nonetheless, the fact that this podcast was published, remains online, and was defended by Mr Cummings on social media, shows incredibly poor judgment.

As such, we have decided to terminate our relationship with Mr Cummings. He will not appear on 3AW Football again this year.

We would like to take this opportunity to direct people to Our Watch’s ‘Doing Nothing Does Harm’ campaign — When you see disrespect towards women, do something.