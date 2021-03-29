‘Stay in, drink up’: Cancer Council slams ads which ‘took advantage of people’ in lockdown

Cancer Council Victoria has hit out at alcohol advertising which “took advantage of people” in lockdown.

An analysis revealed alcohol was advertised with slogans like ‘Stay in, drink up’ and ‘All day, everyday’ during the pandemic, while, in another example, nine bottles of wine were sold as 14-day alcohol survival kids.

Senior legal policy advisor at Cancer Council Victoria, Sarah Jackson, says most of the problematic advertising was on social media.

“The alcohol industry was marketing to the people they knew were under stress and anxiety, and really encouraging them to drink to survive,” she told Neil Mitchell.

The Cancer Council is calling on the Australian government to “step up”.

“We think it’s time for real, independent regulation of alcohol marketing … so that the industry can’t get away with this type of marketing,” Ms Jackson said.

“There was a real risk during COVID of people forming habits that would lead to long-term impacts on their health but the industry was allowed to tell people to stay in and drink up!”

