Steve Price has a crack at his dream job in Perth

Steve Price has wrapped up his Western Australia road trip with a dream day out in Perth.

After travelling down the Coral Coast the mad AFL fan was lucky enough to take a VIP tour of the brand new Optus Stadium.

He grabbed a footy and stepped ran out onto the turf to have a crack at his dream job.

It’s safe to say he won’t be retiring from radio any time soon.

Steve Price is broadcasting from WA all week, courtesy of Tourism Western Australia.