Steve Price issues ‘unnecessary’ apology to Jacinda Ardern after controversial rant

Image: Network 10/The Project

Steve Price made a bizarre appearance on The Project last night, apologising for comments he made about New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on the program the night before.

The guest panellist had criticised Ms Ardern for holidaying in Australia, rather than in her home country.

“She should be in her own country and spend money in her own place,” he said in the strange rant.

“I get sick and tired of that woman!”

Mr Price was criticised for the tirade, and last night expressed regret for what he said.

“What I said was disrespectful of her as a woman, importantly it was also disrespectful of the office of the prime minister of New Zealand, our closest ally. Look, she’s got every right to be here in Australia and what I said last night was dumb,” he said.

But entertainment reporter Pete Ford says apologising for the comments on national television was an odd move.

“Did you really have to go on and do a three minute apology on national television for saying something dumb?,” he asked 3AW’s Ross and John.

Mr Ford said he’s skeptical over whether Mr Price chose to apologise of his own volition.

“Price insists it was his own decision to go on and apologise like that,” he said.

“But you kind of think: blink three times to let us know that you’re not being held captive! It was very reminiscent of the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard apology.

“It was unnecessary. I think he should go back on tonight and apologise for apologising!”

