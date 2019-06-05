Advertisement
Steve Price meets the Monkey Mia dolphins and fishes for his own lunch on Shark Bay!
Steve Price is taking you on an incredible road trip along Western Australia’s stunning Coral Coast.
After swimming with a Whale Shark at Exmouth, Steve and the crew next stopped at Monkey Mia to visit the famous dolphins.
But it was an even more moving experience than first anticipated.
Watch the video below to see why.
Steve Price is broadcasting from WA all week, courtesy of Tourism Western Australia.