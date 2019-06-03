3AW
Steve Price swims with the world’s largest fish

1 hour ago
ExmouthWestern Australia

Steve Price is taking you on an incredible road trip along Western Australia’s stunning Coral Coast.

Steve kicked things off in Exmouth, with the best wildlife adventure he’s ever experienced: A swim with the world’s largest fish… the mighty whale shark.

Watch Steve take the plunge and all the other amazing adventures he got up to at the start of his journey in Western Australia, the road trip state.

Steve Price is broadcasting from WA all week, courtesy off Tourism Western Australia

