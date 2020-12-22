3AW
Steve Smith gearing up for Boxing Day Test

9 hours ago
sportsday
CricketSTEVE SMITH
Australian cricket star Steve Smith is gearing up for the Boxing Day Test at the MCG, backing Australia’s bowlers as “outstanding”.

He told Sportsday host Matt Granland there was a lot of experience in the side.

“They are getting better the more they play together, they compliment each other,” he said.

“The other day that morning is as good as I have seen them bowl collectively as a group for a long period of time.”

He said they were preparing for the Boxing Day Test.

“We all love getting out on the MCG on Boxing Day it’s a great thrill, when you walk out on that first morning, it just sends shivers down your spine and the hairs on the back of your neck stand up.

“We are excited about another Boxing Day Test match in Melbourne.”

Cricket
