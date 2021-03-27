Time 2 Talk: Stewart Loewe on the importance of Spud’s game

Former St Kilda Captain and mate of Danny Frawley, Stewart Loewe, joined 3AW’s call team at halftime of the St Kilda and Melbourne game to discuss the importance of Spud’s game.

“It is a great testament to Spud … and it is great to be part of it,” he said.

“It has been a tough year and a bit … the pain will always be there but today is all about celebrating.”

“If you are in trouble, talk to people, help each other, put your arm around your mate and speak up.

“Walking around the ground when the lights were out and the candles were out, the mobile phones were up, it was an amazing feeling and I enjoyed spending it with the girls (Danny Frawley’s daughters).”

Image: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images