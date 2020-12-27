3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Still no solution to Victoria’..

Still no solution to Victoria’s fruit picking shortage

13 hours ago
3aw breakfast
Article image for Still no solution to Victoria’s fruit picking shortage

Victorians are being warned to brace for food shortages and big price rises as the harvest crisis facing the state’s fruit and vegetable growers looms.

Just 355 unemployed Australians have taken up a federal government program to take on short-term harvesting jobs.

Emma Germano from the Farmers Federation says that’s a drop in the ocean.

“We are looking at shortages of up to about 26,000,” she told 3AW Breakfast.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

3aw breakfast
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332