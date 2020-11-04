US election: Vote counting continues as Trump declares election ‘a major fraud’

Votes are still being counted, with the result of the US election still too close to definitively call.

But Sportsbet had paid out early on Joe Biden.

WE’RE CALLING IT! We’re paying out early on JOE BIDEN to win the US Election! #USElection2020 pic.twitter.com/EBcvLdsmyk — Sportsbet.com.au (@sportsbetcomau) November 5, 2020

It comes as Donald Trump described the election as “a major fraud”.

The President won key states including Florida, but prematurely claimed victory, as a handful of battleground states remain too close to call.

He has told supporters at an early morning White House event he’ll go to the Supreme Court to stop the counting of any more ballot papers.

Joe Biden’s campaign says Mr Trump’s statement about shutting down counting is “outrageous” and “unprecedented.”

The Democrat has addressed the public, saying he believes he’ll be victorious.

“I’m not here to declare that we’ve won. But I am here to report, when the counting is finished, we believe we will be the winners,” he said.