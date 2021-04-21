Stonnington councillor takes a stand against her own council’s rate rise proposal

According to a draft proposal, the City of Stonnington could make their residents pay a 3.5 per cent rate rise.

It comes after the 2020 rate rise was waived due to the pandemic.

Cr Marcia Griffin, North Ward Councillor for City of Stonnington, told Tom Elliott it wasn’t right.

“I strongly recommend our community gets involved in this and has there say about it,” she says.

“It is a $5 million increase that’s made up of a rates cap, a call back from the waiver last year and then 1.6 per cent comes in as a supplementary rate on new properties in the area.

“I don’t support the need for a $4 to $5 million increase because I think as a council we need to think about better value for money, doing things in better ways, being innovative and creative.

“I believe we do have the calibre of staff on our council who can do that but what happens is that rates just go up.”

Press PLAY to hear more on 3AW