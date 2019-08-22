3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Stonnington mayor defends using ratepayers..

Stonnington mayor defends using ratepayers money to run charity ball for another council

8 hours ago
3aw mornings

The City Of Stonnington has defended using more than $50,000 of ratepayers money to run a charity ball for a Pride Centre which is not located in Stonnington.

Council has been sending to letters to resident’s asking for money to support for the project, which will be built in the City Of Yarra.

“Maybe it’s good idea, but it’s not the role of Stonnington ratepayers to fund this campaign,” Neil Mitchell said.

But City of Stonnington Mayor Steve Stefanopoulos has defended the move.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

3aw mornings
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332