Stonnington mayor defends using ratepayers money to run charity ball for another council

The City Of Stonnington has defended using more than $50,000 of ratepayers money to run a charity ball for a Pride Centre which is not located in Stonnington.

Council has been sending to letters to resident’s asking for money to support for the project, which will be built in the City Of Yarra.

“Maybe it’s good idea, but it’s not the role of Stonnington ratepayers to fund this campaign,” Neil Mitchell said.

But City of Stonnington Mayor Steve Stefanopoulos has defended the move.

