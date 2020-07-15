Stopping the spread: What a physician says we ‘must’ do to curb COVID-19 cases

The president of the Royal Australian College of Physicians (RACP) says more mask wearing will “reduce the number of hot spots” in Victoria and help curb the spread of COVID-19.

Professor John Wilson told 3AW’s Tom Elliott that if masks were mandated, the number of coronavirus clusters would fall.

Currently, mask-wearing is not even mandated in all hospitals across the state.

“We do know that masks do have a preventative value in reducing the spread of infection,” Professor Wilson said.

“If you want to reduce the number of hot spots you mandate the use of masks.”

Professor Wilson said masks aren’t necessary if you can practice social distancing, but that isn’t always possible.

“We’re very often in the situation where all of a sudden we find ourselves in a crowd. It could be a supermarket, it could be a service station … suddenly you’re up against people closer than 1.5 metres,” he said.

“Our recommendation is that you carry a mask with you. If you cannot social distance then you must wear it.”

The RACP recommends healthcare workers wear masks in all workplace settings.

