Standing up for Victoria: Former Premiers unite to fight back

Former premiers have joined forces to stand up for our unfairly maligned state.

Four of Victoria’s five living ex-premiers — Steve Bracks, John Brumby, Jeff Kennett and Ted Baillieu — have rallied to the defence of the state in The Age today, warning that anti-Victorian sentiment has reached damaging levels.

Mr Bracks this morning told Ross and John the other states’ desire to “kick a Vic” was “a bit ridiculous really”.

“We knew that COVID-19 was not eliminated from Australia,” he said.

“We were also told there would probably be a second wave and it’s probably happened here in Victoria.

“This could’ve happened anywhere … the reality is how we respond to it.

“Respond to it by blaming a state seems a bit over the top, and that’s what we’re seeing really, that Victoria is being blamed for the whole coronavirus, and it just doesn’t make sense.

