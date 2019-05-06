Strangers spring into action as ‘distraught’ mother watches train depart with her baby

FIRST on the RUMOUR FILE

Mother and baby have been separated in a moment of chaos at Southern Cross train station.

Witness Anthony McAleer has told 3AW Breakfast the mother was trying to board the train about 5.20pm on Friday.

She managed to get the pram and baby onto the train but became stuck herself in the closing doors.

The train then took off with her baby, leaving the worried mum stranded on the platform.

“The mother was quite distraught, I saw her out the carriage windows,” Anthony told.

Anthony said a group of people quickly realised what happen and took care of the child.

The baby was disembarked at the next station, Flagstaff, where mum and bubs were re-united.

