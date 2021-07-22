‘Stressed’ VCE students start petition calling for second year of special consideration

VCE students have started a petition, calling on the Victorian Curriculum and Assessment Authority to give special consideration to the class of 2021.

It comes as a second year of schooling has been consistently interrupted by COVID-19 lockdowns.

Morgan Vella told Neil Mitchell his year felt like they’d been forgotten, in comparison with last year’s VCE students.

“These times have been really hard, and we feel like we’ve sort of been silenced and don’t have a voice,” he said.

The petition is calling on VCAA to alter this year’s program.

“There’s a lot of stress, at the moment,” he said.

Press PLAY below to hear more about how students are struggling

Picture by Getty iStock