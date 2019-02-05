Strict swimming lesson policy sparks fierce debate on 3AW Drive

The strict implementation of the Watch Around Water Policy by at least one Melbourne council has sparked fierce debate on 3AW Drive.

Tom Elliott said at least three separate parents had informed him they’d been told they had to get in the water with their child (aged between 5 and 10) if they wanted to swim before or after the lesson.

They’ve also been required to sign a waiver saying they won’t be distracted while the supervised lesson is on and will watch it.

“It sounds to me that councils – in all their worried about being sued mode they’re always in – have sort of grabbed these rules and absolutely run with them,” Tom said.

He spoke with Andy Dennis from Life Saving Victoria about the rules.

