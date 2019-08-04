3AW
Third time unlucky: Truck driver hits two bridges before getting stuck under a third

2 hours ago
3AW News

Police are investigating after a truck driver struck three bridges on the Tullamarine Freeway this morning.

A B-double carrying a crane struck the Brentwood Avenue and Reynard Street overpasses, before becoming wedged under the Moreland Road overpass in Pascoe Vale South at about 12.30am this morning.

The driver, a 61-year-old from Queensland, was not injured.

All lanes on the Tullamarine Freeway have now been reopened.

Engineers are examining all three bridges for damage.

