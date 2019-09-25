Strike to shut down Melbourne’s tram network tomorrow

A tram strike will shut down the tram network tomorrow, leaving commuters across Melbourne in the lurch.

Tram drivers will walk off the job between 10am and 2pm, as part of ongoing industrial action over a pay dispute.

Buses will replace trams during the strike period.

The action comes as part of months of negotiations between tram operator, Yarra Trams, and the Rail, Tram and Bus Union, who have so far failed to reach an agreement.

3AW reporter Sarah Vanin said tram union plans to continue striking if its demands are not met.

“Yarra Trams has offered a 3 per cent pay rise, but the union says it wants a 6 per cent increase for its members,” she told 3AW’s Nick McCallum.

“They will take that action until they, basically, get what they want.”

Another four-hour work stoppage is planned for October 10.

Image: Mark Metcalfe / Stringer