Exclusive: Students busted in drug raid at elite Victorian school

Image: ggs.vic.edu.au

FIRST with NEIL MITCHELL

Students at an elite Victorian private school have been busted with drugs on campus.

Geelong Grammar School conducted drug raids on boarders at its Corio campus.

A handful of students were caught with illicit substances during the raids, a letter sent to parents of students at the school said.

The letter said the raids were prompted by students “coming forward with concerns about illicit drug use”.

“As a result of the searches, the school is better placed to support a handful of senior students and their families,” the school said in a statement.

It is believed sniffer dogs may have been used to search the boarding houses.