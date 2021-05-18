3AW
Students to ditch school to protest about climate change on Friday

3 hours ago
Tom Elliott
Article image for Students to ditch school to protest about climate change on Friday

Students all across Australia will ditch school on Friday to protest about climate change.

School Strike 4 Climate will hold its first set of rallies since 2019.

Tom Elliott has doubts over the true motivation of most students protesting.

“They’re never held on a weekend? It’s funny that,” he pointed out.

“Given how much school children of all ages missed last year, I wouldn’t be taking unnecessary days off.”

Aimee, 17, has taken a leading role in the upcoming protest and said it was more impactful to walk out of school.

“We need to transition away from gas and coal and fossil fuels and attempt to invest in renewables,” she said.

Tom Elliott had a few other questions he wanted answered.

Press PLAY below to hear Aimee’s answers

Press PLAY below to hear Tom Elliott’s comments

Picture by Getty iStock

Tom Elliott
News
