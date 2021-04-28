3AW
  • ‘Stupidest decision’: Man living near..

‘Stupidest decision’: Man living near COVID-19 quarantine hub site slams proposed location

6 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for ‘Stupidest decision’: Man living near COVID-19 quarantine hub site slams proposed location

The state government has confirmed the location of a new purpose-built COVID-19 quarantine facility to replace the troubled hotel quarantine system.

There are plans for a $15 million, 500 bed quarantine facility on Donnybrook Road, Mickleham, on a site which is currently an animal quarantine facility.

The state government is calling on the federal government to fund construction.

A final decision on whether it is built will be made in September.

Chris Razos lives 500 metres from the site, and his in-laws live closer, sharing a back fence with the facility.

He has slammed the idea to put quarantined travellers in the area, saying it’s “probably the most stupidest (sic) decision anyone in our government could make”.

“Having it next to houses is probably the dumbest thing I’ve ever heard,” he told Neil Mitchell.

“Put it further out.”

Press PLAY below for more.

News
131332