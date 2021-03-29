Suburban footy club ‘bewildered’ by council’s rate hike

The Fitzroy Football Club says it’s “bewildered” by a fee increase that would see the club charged almost $25,000 more a year to use Brunswick Street Oval.

And their perceived reasoning of the price hike has them even more confused.

Joan Eddy, President of the Fitzroy Football Club, told Dee Dee Dunleavy the club’s future was definitely under threat.

“We’re a bit bewildered by it,” she said.

“They are implying, well sort of saying, that the current policy framework doesn’t align with the values of the City of Yarra around inclusivity and diversity.

“That’s a little bit of a kick in the guts to community sporting clubs who, by and large in the City of Yarra, work really hard to make sure that diversity and equity are at the forefront of what we are trying to do.”

Picture by Google Maps