3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Sports
  • Suburban footy club ‘bewildered’ by..

Suburban footy club ‘bewildered’ by council’s rate hike

9 hours ago
Dee Dee Dunleavy
Article image for Suburban footy club ‘bewildered’ by council’s rate hike

The Fitzroy Football Club says it’s “bewildered” by a fee increase that would see the club charged almost $25,000 more a year to use Brunswick Street Oval.

And their perceived reasoning of the price hike has them even more confused.

Joan Eddy, President of the Fitzroy Football Club, told Dee Dee Dunleavy the club’s future was definitely under threat.

“We’re a bit bewildered by it,” she said.

“They are implying, well sort of saying, that the current policy framework doesn’t align with the values of the City of Yarra around inclusivity and diversity.

“That’s a little bit of a kick in the guts to community sporting clubs who, by and large in the City of Yarra, work really hard to make sure that diversity and equity are at the forefront of what we are trying to do.”

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

Picture by Google Maps

Dee Dee Dunleavy
FootballNewsSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332