Victoria records 11 new local COVID-19 cases as a Melbourne hospital is declared a Tier 1 site

Victoria recorded 11 new locally-acquired COVID-19 cases yesterday.

All are linked to previously identified cases.

One of the new cases has been in quarantine while infectious.

It comes as major hospital in Melbourne’s north-west is on alert after a positive COVID-19 case attended the hospital on Friday.

Anyone who attended the Joan Kirner Women’s and Children’s Hospital in St Albans on that day is being urged to check the list of exposure sites.

The Maternity Assessment Centre on the third floor is a Tier 1 site from 8.15am to 2.45pm on Friday, August 6.

Dorevitch Pathology on the ground floor is a Tier 1 site from 9.05am to 9.50am on the same day.

The cafe and bar in the main corridor is a Tier 2 site from 9.20am to 9.50am on Friday, while the rest of the hospital is a Tier 3 site for most of the day.

Other new Tier 1 exposure sites added to the list last night include a dance studio in Ravenhall, a Caroline Springs Cafe and Tint a Car in Essendon.

