Suburban ‘missile’: Images released after explosive tears through home

Police have ramped up the search for two people after a missile carved through a home at Carrum Downs.

Detective say the explosive device was propelled into the sky on Hillview Drive on August 28 before it crashed through the roof of a nearby home.

Two people inside the property narrowly escaped serious injury, but the explosion caused extensive damage to the roof as well as inside the property.

Investigators have released images of a man and a woman who they believe can assist with their enquiries.

They are both described as Caucasian in appearance and of medium builds.

The man was wearing dark pants and a grey, long-sleeved hoodie.

The woman was wearing a dark hoodie, jeans and tanned boots.