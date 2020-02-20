Suburban road rage incident leads to death, murder charges

Three men have been charged with murder after what appears a fatal end to a road rage incident overnight.

The roadside violence started on Walters Street in St Albans about 4pm.

It’s not clear how the road unfolded, but police say the incident included an assault and theft.

Two hours later, paramedics were called to nearby Fox Street after an alleged assault.

They found a Werribee man, 24, in a critical condition.

Emergency services worked on the man but he died at the scene.

Police arrested three St Albans men, aged 22, 22 and 20, a short time later in relation to the assault.

All three have been charged with one count of murder and will appear at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court.

Police say the fatal assault was linked to the earlier road rage incident.

Investigators believe many passers-by saw the road rage incident and have urged those people to come forward.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or log onto www.crimestoppersvic.com.au