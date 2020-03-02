‘Subway singer’ who went viral with Lady Gaga’s ‘Shallow’ lands on Ellen

Charlotte Awbrey went from normal subway user to international stardom with a few lines of song.

It all blew up when Awbery was walking through a subway tunnel and British comedian Kevin Freshwater put a camera and microphone in front of her for his video series “Finish the Lyric”.

He asked Awbrey to sing Lady Gaga’s ‘Shallow’ from A Star Is Born and was apparently stunned when she belted it out like Ms Gaga herself.

It captured hearts and minds and was viewed many millions times online.

Her fame was sealed with an appearance on hit US talk show Ellen.

Click PLAY for the original subway performance and her Ellen appearance