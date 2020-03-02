3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • ‘Subway singer’ who went viral..

‘Subway singer’ who went viral with Lady Gaga’s ‘Shallow’ lands on Ellen

8 hours ago
Dee Dee Dunleavy

Charlotte Awbrey went from normal subway user to international stardom with a few lines of song.

It all blew up when Awbery was walking through a subway tunnel and British comedian Kevin Freshwater put a camera and microphone in front of her for his video series “Finish the Lyric”.

He asked Awbrey to sing Lady Gaga’s ‘Shallow’ from A Star Is Born and was apparently stunned when she belted it out like Ms Gaga herself.

It captured hearts and minds and was viewed many millions times online.

Her fame was sealed with an appearance on hit US talk show Ellen.

Click PLAY for the original subway performance and her Ellen appearance

Dee Dee Dunleavy
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.