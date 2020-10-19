Sue explains why she’s come to Melbourne from New Zealand

The Victorian government says 65 people have flown to Melbourne from New Zealand (via Sydney).

And more could yet arrive today.

Daniel Andrews said 55 of those New Zealanders have been contacted by DHHS.

Sue is one of them.

She’s here for her father’s funeral.

“We were told we could come,” she told Neil Mitchell.

“We didn’t do anything sneaky.”

Neil Mitchell told Sue she was the victim of a “political diversion” from Daniel Andrews.

But it’s caused her family a lot of stress in the lead up to her father’s funeral.

