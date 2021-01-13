3AW
‘Summer sports are quite nervous’: Albert Park community groups facing lockout

18 seconds ago
3AW Drive
The announcement of the delay to the Australian Formula 1 Grand Prix has been touted as a win for Victorians but it could mean that Albert Park facilities are left off limits to community groups for months.

It is feared the park will not be fully accessible to the public if the race reverts back to it’s traditional season-opening time-slot in 2022 as there would not be enough time to take down and reinstall the track in between.

President of the Albert Park Community Sporting Tenants Association Hugo Armstrong says sporting communities lose access to facilities for up to 14 weeks while the race is on.

“It can take up to six weeks before the Grand Prix… and six to eight after,” he told Heidi Murphy on 3AW Drive.

“In some cases it can be very disruptive indeed, so we’re just trying to work that out at the moment, exactly what it’s going to mean, but certainly, summer sports are quite nervous.

“These sports clubs are pretty small and social organisations… So trying to work through these things can be a bit of a challenge.”

