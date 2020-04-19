Sunbury man busted flouting COVID-19 lockdown rules five times in 10 days
A Victorian man has been arrested after flouting coronavirus restrictions five times in just 10 days.
The 18-year-old Sunbury man was busted breaching COVID-19 health directions five times in the Caroline Springs area.
He has been charged with one count of reckless conduct endangering life and five counts of persistent contravention of COVID-19 directions.
He’s been remanded in custody and will appear at the Melbourne Magistrates’ Court today.
The man was one of 65 people fined for breaking stage 3 COVID-19 rules yesterday.
A trio of burglars were also nabbed while committing an aggravated burglary.
Police conducted 535 spot checks at homes, businesses and non-essential services across the state yesterday.