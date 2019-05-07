Sunscreen might be in your blood, but keep Slip Slop Slapping

Sunscreen could be leaching into your blood.

A study conducted by the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research in the United States found the active ingredients from sunscreen could enter blood systems when applied four times per day over four days.

The study showed that the ingredients could remain in the blood for up to 24 hours after applying sunscreen.

Terry Slevin, the Chief Executive Officer of the Public Health Association of Australia says you should keep applying sunscreen.

“The final statement in the study states that ‘these results do not indicate that individuals should refrain from using sunscreen’.”

While the study shows that sunscreen could be entering the blood system, there is “no evidence that any such absorption has any adverse effects on any individual,” Mr Slevin told Ross and John.

Mr Slevin went on to say that while more research is required into the findings, the study “should not be dismissed lightly.”

