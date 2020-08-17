Superannuation increase under cloud, despite government promise
Four in 10 Australians who dipped into their superannuation savings courtesy of the government’s withdrawal scheme had actually experienced no drop in their income due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Senator Jane Hume, Federal Assistant Minister for Superannuation & Financial Services, spoke with Tom Elliott on Monday.
The federal government has promised to lift the super guarantee levy to 10 per cent from July 2021.
But that promise could yet be derailed.
