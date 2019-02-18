Superload gets super stuck: See the photos

RUMOUR FILE UPDATE

During the Rumour File, caller ‘Super Bog’ told Ross and John a large load travelling to the west of Victoria had became bogged overnight.

He was talking about the superload, and we’ve confirmed the 320-tonne, 70-metre convoy did become super stuck near Melton.

The transformer, essential to the operation of a windfarm, became bogged in clay while executing a left-hand turn.

The superload is now back on the road and making its way to Murra Warra, in the state’s west.