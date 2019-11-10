Supermarket bashing: Victim attacked with a metal pole

RUMOUR CONFIRMED

A man has been attacked with a metal pole in Hampton Park after refusing to hand over his wallet and phone.

The Rumour File heard a supermarket worker was taking things to the outside bins when he was bashed by three to four men and left with a skull fracture and bleeding on the brain.

Police have confirmed the victim, 22, was confronted by a group outside a Hallam Road supermarket early Friday morning.

He was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

One of the offenders is described as a 19-year-old, wearing a hoodie and tracksuit pants and perceived to be Caucasian.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.