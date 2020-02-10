Supermarket scare: Armed men terrify Woolworths shoppers

FIRST on the RUMOUR FILE, investigated by NEIL MITCHELL

Customers have tried to intervene during a violent robbery at a Woolworths in Melbourne’s outer south-east last night.

3AW listener Rob Metz was shopping at the Woolworths on Thompsons Road in Lyndhurst shortly before 9pm when he saw a group of youths assault a female staff member while stealing a trolley full of goods.

He and two other customers ran after the youths, confronting them in the car park.

Rob told Neil Mitchell he punched three of the four offenders who then retreated to a car, returning with a kitchen knife.

The offenders remain on the run.

Police are investigating.

Three 3AW listeners were amid the incident, news of which broke on Ross and John’s Rumour File.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime stoppers on 1800 333 000.