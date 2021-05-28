Supermarkets introduce toilet paper limits as shoppers strip shelves again

Coles and Woolworths have both introduced purchase limits on toilet paper after elevated demand.

At both supermarket chains, toilet paper purchases are limited at two units per person.

Woolworths state manager Andrew Hall says the amount of toilet paper sent to stores this week is up over 300 per cent compared to in a normal week, but stressed there is plenty of supply.

“525,000 units have gone through in the last 36 hours into our stores,” he told Neil Mitchell.

Mr Hall shoppers aren’t panic buying like they did in earlier lockdowns.

“We didn’t see people doing silly stuff,” he said.

“But we did see every customer really taking the opportunity to buy toilet rolls.”

Press PLAY below to hear more on the stock situation in supermarkets