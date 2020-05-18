Supermarkets urged to stop ‘promoting’ unhealthy items

Supermarkets are being urged to stop promoting unhealthy junk food through discounts and displays.

Alison McAleese, dietitian and campaign manager at LiveLighter, told Tom Elliott an overwhelming amount of items near checkouts – between 80 and 90 per cent – were considered unhealthy.

“You might do your healthy shop, but when you get to the end of your shopping they’re really trying to persuade you to add on those unhealthy purchases,” she explained on 3AW Drive.

But Tom Elliott finds it problematic, saying the onus should be on the consumer.

“I just don’t like policies where businesses are told you must sell this, or must sell that,” he said.

“You should know bad food is bad for you.”

