Could this iconic singer-songwriter be on his way to the MCG

Superstar singer-songwriter Billy Joel could be on his way to Melbourne late next year.

And the MCG looms as the likely venue for the concert.

Piano Man alerted The Rumour File to the news on Tuesday morning.

And Stuart Fox, CEO of the MCC, hardly shut the rumour down when asked about it a short time later!

“There could be a little bit of truth to it,” he said.

“Let’s treat it as a rumour.

“It’s a very strong rumour.

“You are hot.”

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Breakfast

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for SiriusXM)