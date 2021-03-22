3AW
‘Surely that can’t be right’: Paramedics overlooked for COVID-19 jab

11 mins ago
Ross and Russel
Paramedics say they’ve been overlooked in Victoria’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

While they are eligible to receive the jab under phase 1a, the first step of the rollout, most are still waiting for the vaccine.

Secretary of the Victorian Ambulance Union, Danny Hill, says only about 400 of the 5000 paramedics in Victoria have received the jab.

He says the rollout has left many paramedics confused.

“In Warrnambool, for example, I don’t think any of our workers have been vaccinated yet, and the meatworks are pretty much completed,” he said.

“We’re sort of thinking: ‘Surely that can’t be right’.

“Our members are right on the front line, so they’re certainly keen to get vaccinated.

“I’d say they’re quite afraid without the vaccination.”

News
