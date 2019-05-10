Surf Life Saving Club teetering on the brink of destruction

The Wonthaggi Life Saving Club has fallen victim to harsh storms.

Heavy hail has caused damage to the building located at the Cape Paterson Bay Beach, with the building close to falling into the ocean.

“It’s absolutely devastating,” Mark Scott, the President of the Wonthaggi Life Saving Club told 3AW Drive.

“We’ve lost the front of our building. We’re worried about being inundated by the incoming tide which could do more damage.”

“I’ve been born and bred locally, I’m in my 50’s and I’ve never seen this,” Mr Scott told Tom Elliott.

“We’ve been warning them for years and years that we can’t take anymore flooding.”

The Wonthaggi Life Saving Club is urgently requested assistance from the SES and government to help rescue the club.

