3AW
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Surging sales beefs up Coles’..

Surging sales beefs up Coles’ earnings

6 hours ago
BROOKE CORTE
Business Featured

Panic buying, pantry filling, and cellar stocking has resulted in a 5.7 per cent lift in full-year profit for supermarket giant Coles.

The company has booked a net profit of $971 million and will pay shareholders a final dividend of 27.5 cents, taking the total for the year to 57.5 cents per share.

“This year, we’ll be paying $767 million to our shareholders, which is millions of Australians,” Coles CEO Steven Cain tells Brooke Corte.

Click play to hear the full interview:

BROOKE CORTE
BusinessMoneyNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332