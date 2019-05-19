Surprising statistics regarding steroid use have been revealed in an International Study

A staggering statistic has emerged from a Russian study today. Around 30 per cent of regular gym-goers have admitted to being steroid users, with 70 per cent of users saying they were aware of the side effects.

Ross and John spoke to Associate Professor Zali Yager, from the Institute of Health and Sport at Victoria University.

Associate Professor Yager believes the statistics ‘actually could be true’, continuing that approximately three to six percent of the population are steroid users. With higher usage rates in the male population.

Steroids analysed in this study were anabolic steroid, that are specifically used to increase muscle growth.

