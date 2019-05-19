3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Surprising statistics regarding steroid use..

Surprising statistics regarding steroid use have been revealed in an International Study

5 hours ago
Ross and John
Ross and John

A staggering statistic has emerged from a Russian study today. Around 30 per cent of regular gym-goers have admitted to being steroid users, with 70 per cent of users saying they were aware of the side effects.

Ross and John spoke to Associate Professor Zali Yager, from the Institute of Health and Sport at Victoria University.

Associate Professor Yager believes the statistics ‘actually could be true’, continuing that approximately three to six percent of the population are steroid users. With higher usage rates in the male population.

Steroids analysed in this study were anabolic steroid, that are specifically used to increase muscle growth.

Click PLAY to hear more from Associate Professor Zali Yager

Ross and John
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332