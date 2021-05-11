3AW
SURVEY: Researchers investigate link between lockdown and tinnitus

5 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
A new study is examining if there’s a link between lockdown and tinnitus.

Flinders University researchers are looking at whether isolation amplified the volume of the condition, which is commonly described as ringing, buzzing, hissing or humming sounds in the head or ears.

Researchers are calling on tinnitus sufferers to share their experiences so they can create and deliver effective and accessible resources that improve patient care.

Professor Raj Shekhawat told Neil Mitchell there had been a lot of anecdotal evidence suggesting tinnitus had worsened for many during lockdown.

“We all know that COVID-19 has been a big disrupter,” he said.

Press PLAY below to hear more about the study

Press here to complete the tinnitus survey

