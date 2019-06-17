Sushi becoming more and more popular in Australia … just don’t assume it’s healthy

Believe it or not, today is World Sushi Day.

Neil Mitchell says he’s noticed the food has become more and more popular in Australia over recent years.

But the burning question … is it actually good for you?

Dietitian Susie Burrell said Japanese-style sushi, with raw fish and vegetables, was healthy.

But we’d “bastardized” it over here with lots of rice and fried meats.

“That’s not as healthy,” she explained.

