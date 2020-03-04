3AW
Sushi rolls for toilet rolls: Restaurant chain’s bizarre offer amid coronavirus panic buying

3 hours ago
THE RUMOUR FILE

As panicked Australians clear supermarket shelves of toilet paper, a sushi chain has a bizarre offer for customers.

Sushi Sushi is offering sushi rolls in exchange for toilet rolls.

It’s unclear what the restaurant chain will do with the toilet rolls it receives.

The strange promotion comes after supermarkets were yesterday forced to place limits on the number of packets of toilet paper they allow customers to buy in one transaction.

Woolworths puts a limit on toilet paper purchases as frightened shoppers panic buy

