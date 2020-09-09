Suspected explosive device hurled through window of a Colac home

The bomb squad has been called after a suspected explosive device was thrown through the window of a home in the state’s south-west.

The residents of the Colac home were woken by two loud bangs around 3am.

They went to investigate and found a rock and a suspected explosive device had been thrown through the loungeroom window of their George Street home.

The property is now a crime scene.

The bomb response unit is investigating.

The man and the woman weren’t physically injured in the incident.

