Suspended driver clocked travelling at staggering speed on EastLink

A man was clocked travelling at a staggering 248km/h on EastLink near Thompsons Road last night.

Police first spotted the speeding red BMW sedan at about 11pm.

The police air wing followed the car to Seaford, where the driver allegedly dumped the car and fled on foot.

Police and the dog squad chased the driver down, and arrested the 30-year-old Carrum Downs man in a nearby street.

He has been charged with reckless conduct endangering life, driving while suspended and other traffic offences.

His car has been impounded for 30 days at a cost of $1390.

The driver has been bailed and will face the Frankston Magistrates’ Court on December 6.

Press PLAY below to hear more from Victoria Police