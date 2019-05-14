Heckling suspension: Footy club bans its own team for sideline sprays

FROM THE RUMOUR FILE

An under-16s football team has been sidelined for a week for “heckling” the opposition.

St Bede’s Mentone chose to suspend their own under-16 team to send a make a stand for sportsmanship.

As first reported on Ross and John’s Rumour File this morning, the ban was a result of the team heckling the opposition while watching another St Bede’s Mentone Tigers team play.

The South Metro Junior Football League released a statement confirming the Rumour File tip-off later this morning.

“St Bede’s Mentone voluntarily suspended one of their Under 16 teams for a week after their poor behaviour while watching another St Bede’s Mentone team two weekends ago.”

The league approved the move by the football club.

“Their behaviour was not consistent with SMJFL standards and the league applauds the strong leadership shown by the club. It sends a clear message that poor behaviour from anyone at junior sport will not be tolerated.”

“The SMJFL considers this matter closed and will not be making further comment.”

