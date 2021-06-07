3AW
Suspicious fire: Collingwood unit goes up in flames

18 mins ago
A two-storey Collingwood unit has gone up in flames overnight.

The Palmer Street home became engulfed in flames at about 10.50pm.

The unit was extensively damaged before fire crews brought it under control.

The occupant of the unit, a 36-year-old woman, was not home at the time.

Police say the fire is suspicious.

A man is in police custody and is being questioned by police in relation to the blaze.

Press PLAY below to hear more from Victoria Police

