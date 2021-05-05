3AW
Toxic smoke warning after suspicious fire guts Southbank factory

1 hour ago
Ross and Russel
A factory fire in Southbank has forced the closure of South Melbourne Primary School today.

The blaze in a packaging business on the corner of Farrars and Buckhurst streets began just before midnight.

It took firefighters more than two hours to bring under control.

The factory has been gutted and has partially collapsed.

The blaze is being treated as suspicious.

An advice message is in place for South Melbourne, Southbank and South Wharf, due to toxic smoke.

While there is no damage to South Melbourne Primary School, it is in very close proximity to the blaze and has been closed for the day due to concerns about smoke in the area.

Fire Rescue Victoria Assistant Chief Fire Officer Mick Tisbury says there’s a lot of smoke.

‘It was a packaging company … had a lot of rubber products in it,” he said.

“The smoke was pretty toxic as well.

“We’re going to be on scene here for, I would suggest he majority of the day.”

Press PLAY below for details from Victoria Police

 

